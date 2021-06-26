Agus Cami

Happy and colorful floral pattern

Happy and colorful floral pattern flowers abstract vector colorful vibrant liberty ditsy daisy dress woman clothing floral surface pattern designer repeat pattern pattern design
Pattern designed in-house for the clothing brand Filositas. Sketched by hand and designed digitally. Not-so-small ditsy daisy in summer vibrant colors with black background.

