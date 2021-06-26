Agus Cami

Big bold floral design

Agus Cami
Agus Cami
  • Save
Big bold floral design orange pink colorful spring summer collection florals woman clothing repeat pattern surface pattern designer pattern design
Download color palette

Pattern designed in-house for the clothing brand Filositas. Sketched by hand and designed digitally. Big, bold, simplified florals in summer happy colors with a retro vibe.

Agus Cami
Agus Cami

More by Agus Cami

View profile
    • Like