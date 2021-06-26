Elejabeth Gomes

A Girl in a Rainy Day

A Girl in a Rainy Day feelings cloudy sky lamp post blue jeans red umbrella yellow girl raining rainy day illustration design cute girl creative cartoon colours colourfull illustration cartoon character cartoon canvas art
I have painted a scenery based on a rainy day and a soft feelings of a cute girl who wore a yellow top and blue jeans with an red umbrella.
Done this scenery in Adobe Photoshop.
Hope you like it!

