maxartkiller

MobileUX Bootstrap 5 Framework 7 Angular 12 mobile html template

maxartkiller
maxartkiller
  • Save
MobileUX Bootstrap 5 Framework 7 Angular 12 mobile html template bootstrap 5 mobile template angular 12 html template angular 12 framework 7 template html mobile template mobileui ui ux mobile app ui app bootstrap 5 html 5
Download color palette

This MobileUX HTML template build with Bootstrap version 5.0.1 mobile first HTML/js framework and Framework 7 version 6.0.21 core along with Angular 12 starter UI template for mobile UI UX application project. Angular 12, Angular 12 mobile html template, Bootstrap 5, bootstrap 5 mobile html template, framework 7, Framework 7 mobile html template, HTML mobile template, HTML template, Mobile, mobile app, Modern Template, News, professional

maxartkiller
maxartkiller

More by maxartkiller

View profile
    • Like