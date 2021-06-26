Megha Bindal

Girl with Amnesia

Megha Bindal
Megha Bindal
  • Save
Girl with Amnesia adobe digital illustration digital art india illustration
Download color palette

2nd Illustration of my 3 part Illustration series exploring my relationship with Gender Identity and Mental Health.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Megha Bindal
Megha Bindal

More by Megha Bindal

View profile
    • Like