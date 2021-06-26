Dike Thelma

Seaka mobile app

Dike Thelma
Dike Thelma
  • Save
Seaka mobile app skill ui design dailyui mobile app mobile app design
Download color palette

Seaka.ng is an Ecosystem that brings together Service providers|Customers| Potential investors| on one platform. I designed the mobile and web application alongside Chidinma Nwogbo.

Experience the mobile app:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.expanse.app.seaka

Experience the web app:
https://app.seaka.ng/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Dike Thelma
Dike Thelma

More by Dike Thelma

View profile
    • Like