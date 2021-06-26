C letter logo

Sumona Akter

Citons brands logo design. Its a letter logo.
Citons is a clothing brand.
It makes different type of clothes. Such as t-shirt, Sweater, Hoodies, Suit, Gloves, Polo shirt, Leather jackets etc.

sumona3338@gmail.com

