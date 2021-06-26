Coffee Shop App - Kapah Coffee

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is a simple mobile app design for my personal project Kapah Coffee! ☕
The challenge is to create a colour scheme that fits with the brand colour.
If you do like the packaging design, please welcome to check out the complete project on:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/97604669/KAPAH-COFFEE-Brand-Identity-Packaging
Please do let me know what you think, your feedback definitely helps me to get better!
Press "L" if you like ❤️ it.
Thanks for watching!