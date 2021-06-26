Nishant Pant

STC App - A multipurpose ed-tech app

STC App - A multipurpose ed-tech app
I designed an ed-tech~cum~promotional app. In this project, I built a design system and designed for edge cases while solving user needs. This app was made for the Student Technical Community — VIT Vellore.

The app will be available on Playstore soon!

Meanwhile, check the case study that I wrote that documents the process of designing the whole app - https://tinyurl.com/STC-app-case-study

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
