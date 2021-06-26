STC App - A multipurpose ed-tech app

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I designed an ed-tech~cum~promotional app. In this project, I built a design system and designed for edge cases while solving user needs. This app was made for the Student Technical Community — VIT Vellore.
The app will be available on Playstore soon!
Meanwhile, check the case study that I wrote that documents the process of designing the whole app - https://tinyurl.com/STC-app-case-study