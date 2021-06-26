harsh garg

Mirchi (मिर्ची)

harsh garg
harsh garg
  • Save
Mirchi (मिर्ची) typography cuisine food vegetable devnagri hindi hot red modak ektype chilli mirchi design adobe type minimal india poster illustration
Download color palette

Typography based poster for मिर्ची (Chilli Pepper in English). Hindi Expressive typography.

harsh garg
harsh garg

More by harsh garg

View profile
    • Like