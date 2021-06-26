Fathia Pratama

Register & Sign In Form

Fathia Pratama
Fathia Pratama
  • Save
Register & Sign In Form app signup signin dailyui ui login register contrast card form desktop web bright clean minimal flat
Download color palette

Register & Sign In Form

This is my version of register & sign in form exploration for desktop app or web.
What do you think?

Feel free to comment and press 'L' if you like it!
Thanks!

Fathia Pratama
Fathia Pratama

More by Fathia Pratama

View profile
    • Like