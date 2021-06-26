Rita Queirós

Costa Vicentina Resort Hotel

Rita Queirós
Rita Queirós
  • Save
Costa Vicentina Resort Hotel resort hotel desktop alentejo costa vicentina hotel resort landing page
Download color palette

Hi there everyone 👋

Here is a challenge I did for a job opportunity.
I was challenged to do a landing page for a resort hotel in the Costa Vicentina / Alentejo area.

I hope you like it 😊
Please, let me know what you think in the comments 💬

Do you have an awesome project that I can help you with? Leave a private message on my profile.

Have a great day 😊

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Rita Queirós
Rita Queirós

More by Rita Queirós

View profile
    • Like