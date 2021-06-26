Nicholas Campos

Daily UI #057 - Video player

Daily UI #057 - Video player uidesign dailyuichallenge dailyui challenge movie player interstellar videoplayer video 057
Daily UI #057
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #057 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.
Tool: Figma
Font: Rubik
portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

