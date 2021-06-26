Angie Mathot

Daily Art - "The Shrine"

Daily Art - "The Shrine" vector artist symbolism contrast yellow pink purple stars moon sun landscape flat design daily art illustration vector illustration vector
Happy week-end peeps 🌷❤️ latest piece of work, originally 2000 px x 2000 px.
Will be minted very soon ✨

