DIOS HAIR SERUM PRODUCT PACKAGING LABEL DESIGN

Working on packaging design projects, designers often have a challenge to combine traditions and strong associations in human mind with original looks that will allow the product to catch buyers' attention. Take a sneak peek at the packaging for DIOS, the brand of natural beauty care goods. Catch the vibe!

| Behance: www.behance.net/designerdollar8

| Instagram: www.instagram.com/designerdollar

| Twitter: www.twitter.com/designerdollar

| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/kazi-faiz-ahmed-007

I Facebook: www.facebook.com/designerdollar

I Reddit: www.reddit.com/user/designerdollar