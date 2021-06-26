graphicmooder

INSPOMUDO MAGAZINE

graphicmooder
graphicmooder
  • Save
INSPOMUDO MAGAZINE japanese branding collage collageart indesign layout graphic design magazinedesign magazine editorial adobephotoshop adobeindesign design
INSPOMUDO MAGAZINE japanese branding collage collageart indesign layout graphic design magazinedesign magazine editorial adobephotoshop adobeindesign design
INSPOMUDO MAGAZINE japanese branding collage collageart indesign layout graphic design magazinedesign magazine editorial adobephotoshop adobeindesign design
INSPOMUDO MAGAZINE japanese branding collage collageart indesign layout graphic design magazinedesign magazine editorial adobephotoshop adobeindesign design
INSPOMUDO MAGAZINE japanese branding collage collageart indesign layout graphic design magazinedesign magazine editorial adobephotoshop adobeindesign design
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. cover.png
  3. 3.png
  4. 35.png
  5. 4.png

INSPOMUDO a magazine design school project about 4 pages.
The content of the pages was taken from an article on 99designs written by @Fernanda Melo Stark, which was a really big inspiration to me.

https://99designs.com/blog/design-history-movements/japanese-design/

graphicmooder
graphicmooder
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by graphicmooder

View profile
    • Like