Zzoe Iggi

Sock Tree Logo

Zzoe Iggi
Zzoe Iggi
  • Save
Sock Tree Logo illustration brand designer brand design logomark logotype logo inspiration logo idea logo for sale logo designer logo design star natural nature pine clothes apparel fashion foot tree sock
Download color palette

Sponsored by nature.

Want to say something? I will appreciate it.

Zzoe Iggi
Zzoe Iggi

More by Zzoe Iggi

View profile
    • Like