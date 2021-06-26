Reijo Palmiste

Ice Pack

Reijo Palmiste
Reijo Palmiste
Hire Me
  • Save
Ice Pack trio food cool ice heat summers hot summer sweets sweet ice cream design diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
Download color palette

It's too hot to think so here's a refreshing offering for y'all, minus a creator tax.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo

Reijo Palmiste
Reijo Palmiste
Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
Hire Me

More by Reijo Palmiste

View profile
    • Like