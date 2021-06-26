GOT Poster Re-make

I #remaked a #poster of the #GameofThrones TV Series from #HBO.

I used #photoshop for reflect my own style.

Also you can watch breakdown video of this work on Youtube

https://youtu.be/3gHWfDsetVk

Follow me on:

Behance : https://www.behance.net/osmanibiscrea

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/osmanibiscrea/

Dribbble : https://dribbble.com/osmanibiscrea

Twitter : https://twitter.com/osmanibiscrea

Thanks for watching