Misha Polyakov

Logo for the web studio «GOLO»

Misha Polyakov
Misha Polyakov
  • Save
Logo for the web studio «GOLO» golo figure vector icon brand logo
Download color palette

Logo for the web studio «GOLO»

More delails on Behance →
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122190077/Logo-for-the-web-studio-GOLO

To order a design, write to us at hi@golo.ru

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Misha Polyakov
Misha Polyakov

More by Misha Polyakov

View profile
    • Like