Misha Polyakov

Redesign of the main page of the site 59.ru

Misha Polyakov
Misha Polyakov
  • Save
Redesign of the main page of the site 59.ru 59ru concept mass media main page site redesign
Download color palette

Redesign of the main page of the site 59.ru

More delails on Behance →
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119856155/Redesign-of-the-main-page-of-the-site-59ru

To order a design, write to us at hi@golo.ru

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Misha Polyakov
Misha Polyakov

More by Misha Polyakov

View profile
    • Like