Rainbow Silhouettes

What do you see first?

Male? Female? Or the colour within them? Rub your eyes and look again, you will understand that everyone is equal. You take a silhouette, remove the hair and beard and look at the profile like a mannequin, and you can not tell whether it is male, female, black, white, gay, lesbian, bisexual or anything for that matter. That what we all want; the freedom to live like however we look at ourselves and be whoever we want to be.

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
