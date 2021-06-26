Train ticket onboarding process

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
An onboarding process can be determinative in terms of how much the user will understand the main features of the app. That's the reason why it is so important to make a friendly and easy-to-understand onboarding process for the user.
In this design, I was focused on graphical elements the most, to make them coherent and self-explanatory.