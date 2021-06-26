Ashfuq Hridoy | Logo Designer

Whaly - Logo Design

Ashfuq Hridoy | Logo Designer
Ashfuq Hridoy | Logo Designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Whaly - Logo Design software logo startup company logo color scheme modern logo logomark w whale geometric technology best logo on dribbble best logo designer on dribbble brand identity vector abstract logotype icon mark symbol app logo logo designer logo branding
Download color palette

Whaly - Logo Design
.
.
Contact me to get your logo design or branding project done:ashfuqhridoy7@gmail.com
.
.
Follow Me On

Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Linkedin

Ashfuq Hridoy | Logo Designer
Ashfuq Hridoy | Logo Designer
Hello! I'm available for new freelance & remote jobs.
Hire Me

More by Ashfuq Hridoy | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like