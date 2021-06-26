Nicholas Campos

Daily UI #056 - Breadcrumbs

Daily UI #056 - Breadcrumbs ui uidesign dailyuichallenge dailyui challenge breadcrumbs 056
Daily UI #056
This is my #056 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.
Tool: Figma
Font: Poppins
portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
