Ice Cream product detail page

At UX studio's UI-focused Bootcamp we've had the challenge to create a fancy design by a basic mid-fi wireframe. The first thing which comes to my mind when I'm thinking about ice cream is contrasty happy colors, so I've decided to move this thinking forward. I wanted to create a happy and fun interface design. I especially love the title font type (Amatic SC) and I'm really happy with the colors.