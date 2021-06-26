Nagy Balint

Ice Cream product detail page wireframe ux studio bootcamp ice cream logo design vector branding app user experience illustration flat ux ui
At UX studio's UI-focused Bootcamp we've had the challenge to create a fancy design by a basic mid-fi wireframe. The first thing which comes to my mind when I'm thinking about ice cream is contrasty happy colors, so I've decided to move this thinking forward. I wanted to create a happy and fun interface design. I especially love the title font type (Amatic SC) and I'm really happy with the colors.

