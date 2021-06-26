MRS. DEWI'S CV

Mrs. Dr. Eng. Dewi Agustina Iryani, S.T., M.T. completed his doctoral program at Kyushu University, Japan, and currently teaches at Chemical Engineering, University of Lampung and is also active as a researcher at Research and Development Center of Tropical Biomass, University of Lampung.

His specialization is environmental remediation, technology for fractionation, and conversion of biomass from agricultural waste into chemicals and solid biofuels.

His research results have been published in various international publications, his banana peel extract-based bath soap products have also been patented and developed into other products.

