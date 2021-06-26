🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
MRS. DEWI'S CV
Mrs. Dr. Eng. Dewi Agustina Iryani, S.T., M.T. completed his doctoral program at Kyushu University, Japan, and currently teaches at Chemical Engineering, University of Lampung and is also active as a researcher at Research and Development Center of Tropical Biomass, University of Lampung.
His specialization is environmental remediation, technology for fractionation, and conversion of biomass from agricultural waste into chemicals and solid biofuels.
His research results have been published in various international publications, his banana peel extract-based bath soap products have also been patented and developed into other products.
Thank you ma'am for your trust, I hope you are always healthy and continue to inspire your students.
See more at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122309651/MRS-DEWIS-CV
Thank you!
Graphic Designer
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan