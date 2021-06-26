pooyast

COVER DESIGN

COVER DESIGN modern artwork book packing portfolio پویا ستایش پویاستایش پویادیزاین pooya setayesh pooyast pooya design photoshop minimal flat design cover design branding graphic design
Cover design for the "Apollo Journey" storybook.
I'm glad to know your comments and suggestions about my design. 😇

