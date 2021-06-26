Szymon Kalle

Pato Malo Barbershop Pomade

Szymon Kalle
Szymon Kalle
  • Save
Pato Malo Barbershop Pomade logo branding rubber hose retro vector illustration rubberhose cartoon black duck barber
Download color palette

This young black duckling is not all that bad. Hand drawn character and lettering for the hairdressing industry and all barbershops out there.

Szymon Kalle
Szymon Kalle

More by Szymon Kalle

View profile
    • Like