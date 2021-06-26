Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sinhalese Translator App UI

This app helps students study for the NAATI Sinhalese - English interpretation exam. App built on Flutter.

Download the App, available both on Apple App Store and Android Play Store.

Download: www.naatisinhala.com.au

Twitter | Medium | Github

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
