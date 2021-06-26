Israfil Molla

Letter U Chat Logo Design

Letter U Chat Logo Design dailylogo logotype logo chat logo letter u logo symbol chat app message branding app icon monogram letter mark n o p q r s t u v w x y z a b c d e f g h i j k l m for sale negative space chat box brand identity minimal
Letter U Chat Logo Design
Logo Concept- Letter U + Chat
I hope you guys like it. As always the feedback is highly appreciated. Give your opinion in the comments.
Designed by israfilexclusive

Are you interested in working with me?
Contact me:

WhatsApp: +8801400004353
Email: israfilmolla2@gmail.com

