Bima Agustian Wanaputra

Game App - Mobile App

Bima Agustian Wanaputra
Bima Agustian Wanaputra
  • Save
Game App - Mobile App ux gaming game mobile app ui design
Download color palette

Hello!
This is my first shot about Favorite Hero Mobile Legends.
Feel free to leave feedback and press L to show some love ❤️
Have a nice day ❤️

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Bima Agustian Wanaputra
Bima Agustian Wanaputra

More by Bima Agustian Wanaputra

View profile
    • Like