Download Button Micro Interaction

Download Button Micro Interaction progress button micro interactions buttonanimation download button ineraction button animation download butoon graphic design motion graphics animation
This is an animation of a download button. When a user clicks it, it responds, then displays that the download is in process before announcing the outcome, i.e. that the download has been completed. This maintains the user's attention on the product's functionality.

