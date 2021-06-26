Krati bhambry

Card Checkout UX design

Card Checkout UX design card checkout wireframe app design ui ux
Hey there!
Made a mock-up of card checkout UX for an e-commerce app
Started with a wireframe basic and turned into final output using #MaterialUI colour palette.
#DailyUI

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
