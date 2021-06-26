Arty - Online Shop | Daily UI 02

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
🔥 Daily UI Challenge 02
Design website or application in 30 minutes for 30 days, exercising problem solving & UI design skills daily
💡 A company that helps artisans sell their products online
#ideasai.net
😎 Take a glance at this landing page of Arty providing platform for artisans to sell their products with no hustle and bustle! The key priority in the design process was making it aesthetic, creative and artistic.
👀 Stay tuned to see more! Always welcome to check out other design works on my social media for your daily dose of inspo
Website (http://bonnie.studio) | Instagram (design.bonnie)