Arty - Online Shop | Daily UI 02

🔥 Daily UI Challenge 02

Design website or application in 30 minutes for 30 days, exercising problem solving & UI design skills daily

💡 A company that helps artisans sell their products online

#ideasai.net

😎 Take a glance at this landing page of Arty providing platform for artisans to sell their products with no hustle and bustle! The key priority in the design process was making it aesthetic, creative and artistic.

