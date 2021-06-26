G Sumeet Samuel

College Admin System Design

G Sumeet Samuel
G Sumeet Samuel
  • Save
College Admin System Design behance minimal figmadesign system design
Download color palette

College Admin System Design: Tracking students online progress/presence.

Please visit below link for project detail view:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/116100063/Tracking-Students-Online-Progress-UXUI

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
G Sumeet Samuel
G Sumeet Samuel

More by G Sumeet Samuel

View profile
    • Like