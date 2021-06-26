ROHAN SHARMA

On/Off Switch Button

ROHAN SHARMA
ROHAN SHARMA
  • Save
On/Off Switch Button switch button buttonanimation motionui uianimation button animation micro interaction motion graphics graphic design animation
Download color palette

On/Off Switch Button Micro Interaction Shot

Have a project in mind?
Contact me
Instagram | Twitter | Linkedin | Dribbble

ROHAN SHARMA
ROHAN SHARMA

More by ROHAN SHARMA

View profile
    • Like