ohyayeh

幸運之門｜行書

ohyayeh
ohyayeh
  • Save
幸運之門｜行書 漢字 手書き文字 필기한자 chinese calligraphy
Download color palette

「每一段不為人知的孤軍奮戰，
其實都在叩響屬於你自己的幸運大門。」
人生有很多戰役是要獨自去面對的，
日後回頭可以發現，
每個當下走好眼前的那一步，
是多麼的微小卻至關重要。

✒ 筆： 金星565
Droplet 墨：Diamine aqua blue
🗒紙： 鋼筆工作室 鋼筆人巴川紙

https://blog.ohyeah22.art/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
ohyayeh
ohyayeh

More by ohyayeh

View profile
    • Like