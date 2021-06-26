🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
「每一段不為人知的孤軍奮戰，
其實都在叩響屬於你自己的幸運大門。」
人生有很多戰役是要獨自去面對的，
日後回頭可以發現，
每個當下走好眼前的那一步，
是多麼的微小卻至關重要。
✒ 筆： 金星565
Droplet 墨：Diamine aqua blue
🗒紙： 鋼筆工作室 鋼筆人巴川紙
