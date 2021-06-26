ezShop _ Logo Design

EzShop is a smart shopping assistant that allows users to search based on their needs. Information is extracted from different parts of the web and displayed based on user preference .

Ways to communicate with me :

Email :farnoosh.mahmoodizade@gmail.com

Behance:https://www.behance.net/farnoosh10c12a

Instgram:https://www.instagram.com/farnoosh.mhz20/v