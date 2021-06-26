ezShop _ Logo Design

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
EzShop is a smart shopping assistant that allows users to search based on their needs. Information is extracted from different parts of the web and displayed based on user preference .
Ways to communicate with me :
Email :farnoosh.mahmoodizade@gmail.com
Behance:https://www.behance.net/farnoosh10c12a
Instgram:https://www.instagram.com/farnoosh.mhz20/v