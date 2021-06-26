shubham

Shenzen Bubble tea

shubham
shubham
  • Save
Shenzen Bubble tea typography ux ui branding app vector logo illustration icon design
Download color palette

This is the logo for shenzen bubble tea as challenge by @logocre

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
shubham
shubham

More by shubham

View profile
    • Like