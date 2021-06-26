Prabath Buddika

"Knowledge is Power, Share it"

"Knowledge is Power, Share it" illustration uiux photoshop graphic design
Hi, guys I'm prabath.

this is my new design for this event.
can you tell me, what are mistakes in this?

Behance- https://www.behance.net/prabhathbuddika

mail- prabath0755@gmail.com
thank you.

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
