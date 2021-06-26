Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
FREIGHT FIRST LOGO

FREIGHT FIRST LOGO app typography ui ux branding vector logo illustration icon design
This logo is for a broker a company that connects a shipping company/individual to a trucking company. @logocore

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
