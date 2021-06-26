Srivathson Thyagarajan

Zomato case study

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
Hire Me
  • Save
Zomato case study app india startup food zomato illustration vector ui design concept ux dailyuichallenge
Zomato case study app india startup food zomato illustration vector ui design concept ux dailyuichallenge
Zomato case study app india startup food zomato illustration vector ui design concept ux dailyuichallenge
Download color palette
  1. Zomato_case_Study_Proposed_UI-Thumbnail-Art.png
  2. Zomato_case_Study_Proposed_UI_Master_Copy.png
  3. Zomato_ case_Study_Wireframes_Master_Copy.png

Day #26 of 30
This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to put to test my skills in this ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas. This is the 26-th shot of the UI design challenge. A case study on India's first food-tech startup.

You can read all about it here: https://srivatsthyag.medium.com/

Like it? Press L and leave a comment. Feedback is most welcome as that keeps me motivated.

Paper-Prototype-26.pdf
30 MB
Download
Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
In the business of designing positive UX and I like grids!
Hire Me

More by Srivathson Thyagarajan

View profile
    • Like