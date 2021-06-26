Betika Design Concept

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Every time a user accomplishes an action, they get a bonus and are awarded loyalty points that they can redeem later on in their user journey.
How would you go about a solution that will help users know how many points they have and how they can redeem them?