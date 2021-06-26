Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lawrence Maluki

Betika Design Concept

Lawrence Maluki
Lawrence Maluki
  • Save
Betika Design Concept logo vector uxdesign illustration ecommerce adventure ui branding design app
Download color palette

Every time a user accomplishes an action, they get a bonus and are awarded loyalty points that they can redeem later on in their user journey.

How would you go about a solution that will help users know how many points they have and how they can redeem them?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Lawrence Maluki
Lawrence Maluki

More by Lawrence Maluki

View profile
    • Like