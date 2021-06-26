DPicso

Flying Sikh Milkha Singh

A tribute to Flying Singh- Milkha Singh. Milkha Singh, also known as The Flying Sikh, was an Indian track and field sprinter who was introduced to the sport while serving in the Indian Army.
