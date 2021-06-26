Ritikaa Tiwari

Success/Error Pages | DailyUI011

Ritikaa Tiwari
Ritikaa Tiwari
  • Save
Success/Error Pages | DailyUI011 ux typography ui app design
Download color palette

Hey!!!
These are two shots of success and error pages ⏹🛑
Hope you like them✌
Design - Figma
Mockup - Mockup Frames
#DailyUI

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Ritikaa Tiwari
Ritikaa Tiwari

More by Ritikaa Tiwari

View profile
    • Like