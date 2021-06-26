Well, I finally did my own color system.

You can grab it here for Figma:

- https://www.figma.com/community/file/990383601835254741/Color-System

Get it on www.colorsandfonts.com/color-system

As a json too.

https://gist.github.com/michael-andreuzza/5595defcda2a2c90d6f51f0afd596f73