COOLING SENSEI Logo Design

COOLING SENSEI Logo Design elegant logo modern logo gtr gtr graphics cs logo monogram logo cooling logo refrigeration logo aircon logo logo design logo
From 3 logo designs to 1 final approved logo.
- "CS" monogram logo
- Red and blue color represents "Aircon and Refrigiration
- 3d look like box concept
- minimalist and elegant looks

