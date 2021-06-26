Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
UI13: Download app

Idea: A landing page for a startup that helps people manage their money and credit, price shopping and saving, and do it all with a single app.
Incorporating DailyUI challenge of 'Download App'.
For this one I also created the mobile view to plug into the home page.

Idea: ideasai.net
Logo Icon: iconixar
Colour palette: Sharesies NZ

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
