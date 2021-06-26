UI13: Download app

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Idea: A landing page for a startup that helps people manage their money and credit, price shopping and saving, and do it all with a single app.
Incorporating DailyUI challenge of 'Download App'.
For this one I also created the mobile view to plug into the home page.
Idea: ideasai.net
Logo Icon: iconixar
Colour palette: Sharesies NZ