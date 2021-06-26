Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Passersxvoid

Passers and the Void - First Approach

Passersxvoid
Passersxvoid
Passers and the Void - First Approach
pXv - Do you feel trapped in the Void or is it just the nature of it? Looking for an escape is just entering another. Maybe there is freedom in looking at the inside rather. This is my first approach to logo animation. My intention is minimalist.

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Passersxvoid
Passersxvoid

